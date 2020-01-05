Trussville painted yellow for Paighton Houston

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A touching tribute in Trussville Saturday for 29-year-old Paighton Houston, whose body was found Friday in a shallow grave nearly two weeks after she went missing. The community joined family and friends today to paint the town yellow in her memory.
“We want to wrap every telephone post and every tree that we can all the way down Main Street,” says Paighton’s uncle, George Harding.
It was collaborative effort.
“Norton’s allowed us to use their machine to do the ribbon press so we could get the format for the ribbon,” says one volunteer.
Several other florists also chipped in with ribbon and supplies, as well as Home Depot and Jimmy John’s.
After saying a prayer, folks quickly set to work, yellow ribbons in hand.
“Well when you think about ‘tie a yellow ribbon around the old oak tree’ and bringing people home and things like that,” says Harding.
Today is not just about Paighton, but all people who have gone missing.
“I just had a call from somebody today that is missing their cousin, who has been missing since New Year’s Day,” says Harding.
The support, spreading beyond Trussville.
“We’ve even had people in Ireland and England and people like that sending Facebook posts back and forth supporting this initiative,” says Harding.
With each tie of ribbon, memories of his niece come to the surface.
“Paighton had a bubbly spirit, she loved everybody. Whatever she did, she just had a great heart.”
“She was very loving and kind. The community loved her,” says Marla Dean.
Marla Dean is out here today because she knew Paighton through mutual friends.
“But besides that fact, I would hope that the community would come together if it were me and support my family,” says Marla Dean.
As dozens take off to tie their own yellow ribbons, Harding reflects on how the support makes him feel.
“Heartbroken. (Why?) Because she’s making a difference.”
Funeral plans for Paighton are still being finalized by the family.
