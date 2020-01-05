Trussville officers nab jewel thief after car chase

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville police foiled a jewelry heist early Sunday morning.
According to authorities, police responded to an alarm call at a jewelry store at the Pinnacle around 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they noticed broken glass and a van leaving the area.
Officers tried to stop the van, but the vehicle fled and a chase commenced. The chased ended in the 6600 block of Deerfoot Parkway.
The chase ended without property damage or injury. Police managed to catch the suspect after a brief foot chase into the woods.
A 25-year-old male has been arrested. Officers recovered $12,000 in stolen merchandise.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.