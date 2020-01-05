Trussville officers nab jewel thief after car chase

Trussville officers nab jewel thief after car chase
(Source: Gray News)
By WBRC Staff | January 5, 2020 at 7:49 AM CST - Updated January 5 at 7:49 AM

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville police foiled a jewelry heist early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, police responded to an alarm call at a jewelry store at the Pinnacle around 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they noticed broken glass and a van leaving the area.

Officers tried to stop the van, but the vehicle fled and a chase commenced. The chased ended in the 6600 block of Deerfoot Parkway.

The chase ended without property damage or injury. Police managed to catch the suspect after a brief foot chase into the woods.

A 25-year-old male has been arrested. Officers recovered $12,000 in stolen merchandise.

This is a developing story.

At or around 0330 hours this morning officers with the Trussville Police Department were dispatched to an alarm call at...

Posted by Trussville Police Department on Sunday, January 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.