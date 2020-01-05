Sunday Morning Weather

With the warming trend aided by the return flow of Gulf moisture strong-to-severe storm possibilities will return Friday or Saturday. In the meantime with the return flow of moisture still limited for the beginning of the week only a chance for rain will be in the weather picture for Monday night and Tuesday. Following the passage of yet another front, cooler drier conditions will again return Tuesday afternoon with another cold night Tuesday night. The area of high pressure will again shift east Thursday ahead of the next system and with more moisture returning beginning late Thursday and continuing through Saturday there could be that chance for more Severe Weather by week’s end and possibly into next weekend.