Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A ridge of high pressure has settled over the Southeast this morning bringing clear skies and cold temperatures with some freezing readings across North Alabama. Light winds are being observed this morning and winds will gradually become southerly as the high moves over The Northwestern Gulf, gradually drifting east. Sunshine will continue through the day with highs more nearly normal for the season. The area of high pressure will continue moving east tomorrow and the warming trend will continue.
With the warming trend aided by the return flow of Gulf moisture strong-to-severe storm possibilities will return Friday or Saturday. In the meantime with the return flow of moisture still limited for the beginning of the week only a chance for rain will be in the weather picture for Monday night and Tuesday. Following the passage of yet another front, cooler drier conditions will again return Tuesday afternoon with another cold night Tuesday night. The area of high pressure will again shift east Thursday ahead of the next system and with more moisture returning beginning late Thursday and continuing through Saturday there could be that chance for more Severe Weather by week’s end and possibly into next weekend.
Meanwhile, portions of the Black Warrior, Tombigbee, and Sucarnoochee River basins will remain above flood stage with some areas remaining above Flood Stage through at least Friday. Persons with interests along these rivers should continue to monitor river levels through the week.
