Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

NAVAJO-TRANSMISSION LINE
Navajo maintains electric line that carried coal-fired power
KAYENTA, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is spending close to $2 million to maintain access to a transmission line that once carried power from a coal plant to western states. The Navajo Generating Station near Page shut down in November. The tribe acquired a 500-megawatt transmission line as part of an agreement with the owners of the power plant. The tribe recently approved the use of $1.9 million to pay for the annual costs of the line. The money goes to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Tribal President Jonathan Nez says the tribe could use the transmission line or market it.
TRAIL DEATH-TUCSON
Arrest made in investigation into remains on Arizona trail
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities investigating human remains found on a Tucson-area hiking trail have arrested a man on suspicion of auto theft of a vehicle belonging to a missing Oklahoma man. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says 21-year Daylan Jacob Thornton is a “person of interest" in connection with the remains found Tuesday in Pima Canyon. The identity of the person who died hasn't been established. Court records don't list an attorney for Thornton who could comment on the allegations. An autopsy didn't immediately establish a cause of death. Three mountain lions were found feeding on the remains but officials say they don't believe the animals killed the person.
T25-ARIZONA ST-ARIZONA
No. 25 Arizona routs rival Arizona State 75-47
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Zeke Nnaji had 17 points and 11 rebounds, helping No. 25 Arizona open the Pac-12 season with an overpowering 75-47 win over rival Arizona State. The Wildcats had a size advantage inside and outscored Arizona State 50-18 in the paint. Arizona also outscored the Sun Devils 25-9 in fast-break points to quickly turn the rivalry game into a rout. Arizona State shot 31%, went 3 for 21 from 3-point range and was 8 of 19 on free throws.
SUSPICIOUS DEATH-MISSING KIDS
Idaho man's home searched for wife's death, missing stepkids
REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have searched the home of an Idaho man linked to the suspicious death of his first wife and the disappearance of his two new stepchildren. On Friday, investigators executed a search warrant on Chad Daybell's house where his first wife Tammy Daybell was found dead in October. Chad Daybell married a woman named Lori shortly after. The search warrant was also in connection to the disappearance of the second wife's children, 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who haven't been seen since September. The parents initially said the youngest was in Arizona but police believe that was a lie. Authorities haven't said why they got the warrant or what they found.
UNIVERSITY TRAVEL EXPENSES AUDIT
Audit: University president spent $40K in policy violation
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A state audit has found that Northern Arizona University paid more than $40,000 in travel expenses for President Rita Cheng and her husband that did not comply with university policies. The Arizona Republic reported that the audit found Cheng spent more than $30,000 on business- and first-class airplane tickets to Russia last year. The audit says the university did not follow travel policies established by the Arizona Board of Regents or the university. University officials say they believed they were following all policies and were unaware they were not properly documenting expenses. The audit recommended improving review and documentation procedures.
FATAL WRONG-WAY CRASH
Man driving wrong-way car killed in collision with big rig
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a man driving a car the wrong way on the South Mountain Freeway in metro Phoenix is dead following a collision with a large truck. The DPS says the crash occurred early Saturday morning in the Elliot Road area soon after the agency started receiving 911 calls about the wrong-way vehicle. The dead driver's identity wasn't released but the DPS said he was a 31-year-old man. According to the DPS, there were no passengers in the wrong-way vehicle and the truck's driver was not injured. Southbound lanes of the freeway was closed for about six hours.
URANIUM MINE-NEW MEXICO
Company to shut down inactive New Mexico uranium mine
GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — A Texas-based company says it plans to begin close an inactive uranium mine in New Mexico and begin activity to reclaim the site. The Gallup Independent reports that state officials Friday confirmed Hobson, Texas-based Rio Grande Resource Corp. provided formal notice in December of its plan to close the Mount Taylor Mine near Grants. A state official say the company previously said the price of uranium meant Rio Grande couldn't justify anticipated capital spending to resume mining. Grants Mayor Martin Hicks works at the site and called the closing “a death blow to Grants and Milan." Environmental activists hailed the closing announcement.
STUDENT IPADS-LOAN PROGRAM
Flagstaff school district to provide iPads to all students
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Flagstaff school district will begin providing each student with an iPad starting next week. The loan program starts with middle and high school students as the spring semester begins and continues with elementary school students at the start of the next school year. Flagstaff Unified School District voters in 2018 approved a bond measure to provide $10.6 million to pay for the tablets, cases and other accessories. The district won't require students to use the iPads but officials say opting out could affect the potential of classroom learning. Assistant Superintendent Mary Walton said the program will eliminate barriers and open doors for curious learners.