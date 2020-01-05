Add your home to your New Year’s resolution list! Tips to save you thousands in repair cost

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hopefully you’re off to a great start on your resolutions, but while you’re becoming a better you, a local realtor advises not to forget about your home!
Whether you just moved in or lived in your home for years, realtor Blake Shultz with ARC Realty said adding “keep house maintained” to your New Year’s resolution list, could save you a lot of money.
“Water is one of the biggest most damaging things in homes. So, making sure you have the correct drainage, your gutters are clear, and walking around to make sure you don’t have openings around windows, are some things that are very cheap and quick, easy, to do but also if it’s deferred and ignored it can lead to thousands if not tens-of -thousands of dollars of damage,” said Shultz.
Shultz, who also has a background in construction, said roof leaks may not always be visible inside your home.
"{water damage} It can be in your exterior walls or ruin your fascia and soffit work," said Shultz.
So, tending to your gutters should be at the top of your to-do list.
“Any backed up clogged gutters can lead to a lot of expensive damage as well as downspouts that empty upright against the foundation,” advised Shutlz.
Shultz suggests buying a downspout extender which costs less than $10.
As for your windows, Shultz said it costs even less to maintain those.
"A tube of silicon around your windows each and every year cost $2 to $3 and can save you a lot of money in window replacements and wood rot," said Shultz.
Some of the projects, Shultz said, you can easily do yourself. If you do hire a professional, it's always better to go by personal referrals and make sure you get multiple quotes
