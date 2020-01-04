Wheelchair-bound convicted carjacker sentenced to prison

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County judge sentenced a wheelchair-bound convicted carjacker to prison Friday morning in Tuscaloosa.
Deonte Cassius Clay was sentenced in two separate carjacking cases today. He claimed to be sovereign citizen and not subject to the laws of the state of Alabama, according to Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb.
Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge John England sentenced Clay to 20 years without probation in one case. He received twenty years with a split sentence of three years in the other case. So he’ll serve at least three years in jail, according to Webb.
Authorities accused Clay of twice robbing people at gunpoint at rest stops along the interstate in Tuscaloosa County.
“I mean it’s terrible, robberies in the first degree. We’ve got someone coming over here from Jefferson County, carjacking people, sticking a gun in people’s faces and then going back to Jefferson County with our folks cars,” Webb said.
Clay became wheelchair-bound after he was accused of committing those armed robberies.
