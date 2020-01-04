Tuscaloosa Police moving to temporary headquarters

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The move has been planned for months, but now after several delays, the Tuscaloosa Police department has alerted the public on social media where to go starting Monday if they have business that needs to be handled in person.
Tuscaloosa Police headquarters is moving from its current location on Trevor Phillips Avenue so major renovations and repairs can be made on the building. That’s expected to take up to two years.
If you go inside the buildings now, they’re boxing up items and equipment that will be used at their temporary location. That’s’ the old Oak Hill School on East Hargrove Road next to Bowers’s Park and across from the Tuscaloosa County Health Department.
Police say that’s where most of their operations will take place, but it won’t change what they’re doing to protect and serve.
“It won’t affect police service at all. You’ll call the police. Police are still going to respond. Dispatchers are still going to answer the phone. It’s just our physical location will change for s little while,” said Capt. Brad Mason.
Much of their large equipment will be moved on Monday. The police records department will be closed Monday through Wednesday. They hope to be up and running in the new building by late Wednesday.
