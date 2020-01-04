Search for suspect continues after five held hostage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary situation after what was supposed to be a bible study at an apartment in the Mattie Mae Jackson Gardens public housing community turned into a hostage situation.
According the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, on New Year’s night 30-year-old Aritonio Bell went to an apartment and held five people hostage at gunpoint. He made them strip off their clothes and handcuffed some of them.
Herman Henderson, a pastor who ministers to the area, says Bell’s own mother was one of the victims held up at the apartment. He says all the victims survived thanks to Bell’s mother.
“I want to thank God for the mother getting the situation under control. It could have escalated to something worse,” Henderson said.
“I hope he will contact me because I can understand more about how he ended up doing the things he did,” Calvin Hill, a cousin of the suspect, said.
Hill is urging Bell to turn himself in. Meanwhile another relative says Bell’s mother remains traumatized by the event.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office
