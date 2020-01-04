Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A cold front is moving through the area from Northwest Alabama and a few showers are developing along this line but the main weather story today will be the breezy, colder conditions with winds gusting up to 30 mph. Given the saturated nature of the grounds a few trees could be toppled as the winds continue associated with the passing cold front. Clouds will linger at least through the morning along with light rain and drizzle but as high pressure begins to build over the region sunshine will return although gusty conditions will continued with winds in the 15 to 20 mph range through the afternoon. The trend toward clearing, cooler conditions will continue through tonight with the drying conditions continuing as well. Although high pressure will build briefly into the region through tomorrow a fasy moving system will again move over the region Monday night and Tuesday bringing another chance for rain but another area of high pressure will return to the region Tuesday night through Wednesday night allowing for another period of dry weather. Yet another system will approach Thursday afternoon and Thursday night bring a chance for more thunderstorms and we could see additional flooding with this rain area as well.