Middle East tensions have impact on gas prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oil prices surged about 4% because of the ongoing situation with Iran and the U.S, but will we feel it at the pump?
Experts say there’s no need to panic because worldwide oil production is different now. The U.S. is one of the world’s largest oil producers, which is good news for drivers.
AAA of Alabama and other folks who crunch gas numbers say there will be small impacts in most states. You could see prices go up three to four cents over the next week or so.
"Our domestic oil supply is so strong the last few years that we are much less affected by things like this than we were 10 to 15 years ago,” Clay Ingram, AAA of Alabama said.
As of Friday in Alabama, the average price for gas is $2.36 a gallon. The national average is $2.58 according to AAA. You can check prices in your area here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=AL
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.