Iran could launch cyber warfare after U.S. strike

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran could lead to a different kind of war. One where Iran uses cyber warfare to retaliate in the wake of the U.S. killing one of Iran’s top commanders this week.
"The current situation with Iran is of great concern, because they have previously conducted widespread cyber-attacks on American businesses in response to U.S. government action,” Reginald Hyde, a cyber security expert said.
Hyde is a past executive director of the Cyber Institute at the University of Alabama. He now runs Oak Mountain Ventures and Consulting, just outside Washington, D.C. Hyde is a former CIA officer and worked in intelligence for the Department of Defense.
Hyde says Iran could pose a major cyber threat. The country could target U.S. companies, universities and banks just to name a few.
"There are significant capabilities that they have. Certainly they’ve used them in the past and under circumstances like this would seem to have the motivation to use them again,” Hyde said.
Hyde says an attack could start out as a simple phishing attempt and lead to something bigger.
"That can open the door to other more sophisticated technology coming in and allowing an attack or two to control one’s computer to get any control of a computer network,” Hyde said.
Several years ago, a joint U.S- Israeli operation sent a computer virus to a uranium enrichment facility in Iran which crippled the country’s nuclear efforts. Since then, experts say Iran has been ramping up its cyber-attack capabilities.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.