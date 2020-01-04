Flights departing from Birmingham ranked 7th least crowded in country

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even though this holiday traveling season was busier than normal at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, we’re learning its flights rank among some of the least crowded in the country.
A study on comparecards.com looked at data from 2018 for 100 of the largest airports and compared the number of passengers to the number of available seats on departing flights.
Birmingham ranking 7th in the least crowded.
The Birmingham Airport Authority says they’re not surprised by the ranking.
They said 9 out of 10 passengers say they’re satisfied with their experience at the airport.
“We recently conducted a study and it let us know that travelers can get to nearly 400 unique destinations by connecting from the Birmingham airport,” said Candace O’Neil, PR and Marketing Manager for the Birmingham Airport Authority. “And 121 of those destinations are international. So, we encourage travelers to choose ease, choose convenience, choose getting to your gate much faster with less hassle and stress.”
Comparecards.com says that ranking means you’re more likely to get a seat with no one next to you or more leg room.
