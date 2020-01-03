2019 was a record-breaking year for Walker County Sheriff’s Office

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sheriff Nick Smith says his deputies made over 700 drug related arrests and executed around 50 search warrants during 2019.
They seized four pounds of meth and 48 grams of heroin, and arrested 144 people for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
“Walker County is listed as number one in the state of Alabama and fifth in the country per capita for drug-related deaths,” Sheriff Smith. “I have four small children and that was something I didn’t want our country tagged with. I take it personal.”
Sheriff Smith said getting drugs off the streets also cuts down on other crimes.
They saw an almost 36% decrease in property crimes.
