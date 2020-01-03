Tuscaloosa area first baby of the year born New Year’s morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa area had its own version of Baby New Year come into the world Wednesday. The city’s first child of 2020 was born at the Northport DCH.
Taylan Jy’Moni Woods was a late Christmas gift to his family. His mother, Quinjelica Gladney says he was actually born a month earlier than expected.
We visited the family at the hospital Thursday morning. The baby, his mother and father, Tashaud Woods, are doing just fine.
Woods was born at 6:44 Wednesday morning. He weighed six pounds and 15 ounces.
This is Gladney’s first child. She described how people told her het baby would be a miracle.
“And they were telling me I was going to have him next week. So I didn’t expect to have him on New Year’s. But people, everybody kept saying oh you’re going to have him on New Year’s because you’re going to have a miracle baby.”
The family hopes they can be discharged and can return home Friday morning.
