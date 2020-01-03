Investigators say a there was a third shooter in TJ’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The case against Rickkia Allen is going to the grand jury.
Investigators say a third person was involved in the shootout that killed TJ Moore, but they have not identified that shooter. They are waiting on ballistics to determine which bullet killed TJ.
The judge Alaric May said Birmingham was turning into the Wild, Wild West with everyone using guns. He said this was a case that could have been handled with an argument or even a fistfight, but instead a child was killed. He said Birmingham needs to do better.
ORIGINAL: A preliminary court appearance for the woman accused of shooting and killing a 5-year-old boy in Birmingham in December.
Rickkia Allen is charged with capital murder in the death of TJ Moore.
TJ was killed in the crossfire of a family dispute and shootout.
Allen was in court this morning. There was a full courtroom including several of TJ’s family members, who wore red shirts that had his picture on them.
The witness list for the prelim was very long, and the hearing could last several hours.
