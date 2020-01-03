22 people were killed on Alabama highways during the holiday driving season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - One more person was killed on Alabama’s roads during the 2019 holiday travel period than in 2018.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Troopers investigated 22 traffic deaths from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, to midnight Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
No one was killed in Christmas Day or on New Year's Eve.
Among those killed was a 4-year-old, who died in an Etowah County crash.
The others killed included 10 drivers, nine passengers and one pedestrian.
One motorcyclist, who was using a helmet, was also killed.
Of the 20 people killed while traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts, 14 of them were not using seat belts or restraints.
Four people killed were using seat belts.
The deadly crashes occurred in Baldwin, Barbour, Cullman, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Henry, Lamar, Mobile, Pickens, Randolph, Russell and Tuscaloosa counties.
During the 2018 Christmas - New Year's holiday travel period troopers investigated 21 traffic deaths.
These numbers are only for ALEA investigations, they do not include wrecks worked by city and county law enforcement.
