Now Hiring: Lowe’s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Need a job or just a part-time gig? Lowe's is about to hire in Alabama.
Friday Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced plans to hire more than 53,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal associates across its more than 1,700 U.S. stores this spring.
Lowe’s stores in Alabama will host the first walk-in hiring events from 10a.m. to 7p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Candidates may receive on-the-spot offers during this open interview process.
“Spring is the busiest season for home improvement projects and a great time to launch a new career at Lowe’s,” said Jennifer Weber, Lowe’s executive vice president, human resources. “As part of our strategy to better serve customers and operate our stores more efficiently, these hiring events will help us build the right teams at the right times across the U.S. to meet customer demand as they plan for spring.”
Available in-store seasonal positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and loaders.
Full-time and part-time year-round positions are also available and include department supervisors, cashiers, stockers, sales specialists, pro customer service associates and merchandise service associates.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.