North Ala. United Methodist Church bishop speaks about proposal to split over LGBTQ issues

“The ‘Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation’ that was released today is a proposal developed by a diverse, 16-member group of United Methodist bishops and representatives from progressive, centrist and traditionalist caucuses. This proposal, along with other legislation developed by groups and individuals, will go before the General Conference that meets in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 5-15, 2020. General Conference is the body of the United Methodist Church that sets policy for the denomination. The 2020 General Conference will be comprised of approximately 850 delegates from around the world. I invite our North Alabama United Methodists to continue praying for our church, our church’s effectiveness in fulfilling our mission of making disciples and the work of the upcoming 2020 General Conference.”