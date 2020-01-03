2 Missing teenagers in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Both juveniles have been located. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the public for their assistance in sharing this information to help locate them safely.
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two missing teenagers.
Matthew Casey is 16 years old, and Makenzi Burdett is 14 years old.
Investigators said they may possibly be together in a maroon four-door sedan in the Chelsea area.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Investigator Mullins at 205-670-6171 or bmullins@shelbyso.com.
