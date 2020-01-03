Man shot at while walking dog, suspect charged with attempted murder

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pelham man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot at a man walking his dog.
The incident occured in front of Backyard Burger on Montgomery Highway in Hoover.
Court records say George Youngblood accused the victim of owing him $200 and punched him. Then when the victim turned to tie up his dog, Youngblood pulled out a handgun, fired and missed.
No one was injured.
Youngblood has been arrested and given a $30,000 bond.
