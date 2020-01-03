Lawson State: Vegetable Egg Rolls

Ingredients:
1 Tbsp canola oil + additional canola oil for frying
1 tsp minced garlic
1 tsp fresh ginger
4 oz. mushrooms
2 medium carrots, shredded
3 medium green onions, thinly sliced
1 small head green cabbage, shredded
2 cups kale, shredded
1/4 cup soy sauce
1 tsp sesame oil
3 oz. Sliced bamboo shoots (optional)
1 pkg 20 each egg roll wrappers
Directions:
Prepare each ingredient according to recipe.
Sauté all ingredients over medium heat with 1 tablespoon of canola oil.
Remove vegetables from pan and allow to cool slightly before rolling egg rolls.
Place approximately 2 tablespoons of vegetable filling into each egg roll wrapper.
Roll according to package instructions and keep closed with small amount of water.
In medium size pot medium heat canola oil 2 inches, to approximately 350 degrees.
Gently place 2 or 3 egg rolls in oil to cook until golden brown, about 2 minutes, turn as needed.
Allow egg rolls to drain on paper towel and serve warm with desired dipping sauce.
*Sweet chili sauce is a delicious dipping sauce option
