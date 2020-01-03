Lawson State: Vegetable Egg Rolls

Lawson State: Vegetable Egg Rolls
January 3, 2020 at 10:13 AM CST - Updated January 3 at 10:13 AM

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp canola oil + additional canola oil for frying

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp fresh ginger

4 oz. mushrooms

2 medium carrots, shredded

3 medium green onions, thinly sliced

1 small head green cabbage, shredded

2 cups kale, shredded

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

3 oz. Sliced bamboo shoots (optional)

1 pkg 20 each egg roll wrappers

Directions:

Prepare each ingredient according to recipe.

Sauté all ingredients over medium heat with 1 tablespoon of canola oil.

Remove vegetables from pan and allow to cool slightly before rolling egg rolls.

Place approximately 2 tablespoons of vegetable filling into each egg roll wrapper.

Roll according to package instructions and keep closed with small amount of water.

In medium size pot medium heat canola oil 2 inches, to approximately 350 degrees.

Gently place 2 or 3 egg rolls in oil to cook until golden brown, about 2 minutes, turn as needed.

Allow egg rolls to drain on paper towel and serve warm with desired dipping sauce.

*Sweet chili sauce is a delicious dipping sauce option

