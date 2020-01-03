Fraud warning for folks during the year 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a new year and there is already a warning to consumers to be on the lookout for crooks who might use the change of year to get your money.
Consumer groups and authorities are warning you that the new year could be used as a way to forge your documents. How can you stop it? Don’t abbreviate 2020.
Here’s what that means. The year’s abbreviation, according to consumer fraud experts, could be used by crooks. So the basic advice when it comes to signing checks, credit papers, or legal documents: don’t sign and date them “1-3-20”. Use “1-3-2020”.
Experts say ’20′ instead of ’2020′ just opens the door for criminals to try and get their hands on that paperwork and change it so it ends up costing you and putting money into the crooks pocketbook. It doesn’t take much for these people to change the date so they could take advantage of it.
“If you signed a retail credit agreement using the abbreviated numbers, someone could come back, add the ’19′ to it or post date it ’21′ and try to collect additional dollars from you,” David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central Alabama said.
Smitherman said he is not surprised at the level criminals will go to get your money. Post dating your checks could also be a problem. This could be used for debts past their statute of limitation.
