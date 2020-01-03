Flood damage to vehicles can be costly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Obviously, saving your life is the main reason not to drive through flood waters on the highway. Another reason: It could hit you hard in the pocketbook.
A lot of drivers in our area made the decision either by choice or they couldn’t get around flood waters on the roadway Thursday. Now some folks could be paying for that decision when they get their car fixed.
At the Express Oil in Homewood, you can see one vehicle coming in for repair. A man’s wife drove through rising flood waters Thursday and now he fears damage to his car. The folks at Express Oil say what many safety experts say: avoid driving through the flood waters.
Highway 31 in Homewood was a nightmare Thursday. Hundreds of cars splashed through lots of water to get home. Now those vehicle could face damage, especially if they stopped and allowed water to be sucked into the tailpipe to the engine.
“The wash plate underneath the car looks like hitting the water it came loose. I’m not sure what kind of damage happened. Might be hit in the pocketbook as well,” Scott Rezek said.
Mechanics at Express Oil want drivers to stay clear of flood waters.
“The cost from damage could be a couple hundred dollars to several thousands of dollars. Motor damage is not cheap. Replacing a motor if you get water in it is not cheap," Conlee Nuss said.
Computer work is pretty well protected if you are not submerged in water. So even if you think you could make it, think about the possible damage. In fact, Rezek said a co-worker drove thought standing water and her vehicle ended up being totaled.
