FIRST ALERT: Dense fog likely Friday morning

We are starting the day with temperatures mostly in the 50s and 60s. We are mostly dry as of 5 a.m. this morning, but we are watching a large batch of rain in Mississippi that will move into our area later today. We expect rain to move in late this morning and into the afternoon hours. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 60s this afternoon. Cooler air will eventually move in late today and allow our temperatures to slowly drop this evening with most of us in the 50s. Remember to never drive into flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. Good news is that we are not expecting any severe weather today. I also think rainfall totals will be manageable today unlike yesterday where some locations recorded over 4-5 inches.