FIRST ALERT: Dense fog likely Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We have seen a lot of rain over the past 24 hours. Birmingham alone has recorded nearly 2 1/2 inches of rain yesterday. Several locations have recorded 2-4 inches of rain which resulted in flooding in various urban areas. We are seeing numerous flood warnings and flood advisories for parts of Cullman, Jefferson, and into western Tuscaloosa this morning. The flood watch will continue for the remainder of today where we could see an additional inch of rain. The main concern this morning is patchy fog that has developed across Central Alabama. A dense fog advisory has been issued for most of Central Alabama today until 9 a.m. Visibility could be less than a quarter of a mile. Combination of slick roads and patchy fog could make driving difficult this morning. Please allow extra time to get to your destination this morning.
We are starting the day with temperatures mostly in the 50s and 60s. We are mostly dry as of 5 a.m. this morning, but we are watching a large batch of rain in Mississippi that will move into our area later today. We expect rain to move in late this morning and into the afternoon hours. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 60s this afternoon. Cooler air will eventually move in late today and allow our temperatures to slowly drop this evening with most of us in the 50s. Remember to never drive into flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. Good news is that we are not expecting any severe weather today. I also think rainfall totals will be manageable today unlike yesterday where some locations recorded over 4-5 inches.
FIRST ALERT: Showers will remain possible as we go into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s tonight as cooler air begins to move into our area. By Saturday morning, I expect temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. We will continue to see spotty light showers during the morning and afternoon hours as dry air begins to filter into the state. It will be chilly Saturday afternoon with highs struggling to climb into the lower 50s. Areas north of Birmingham could stay in the mid to upper 40s.
WINDY SATURDAY: Along with a few showers and cool temperatures, we are expecting windy conditions Saturday. Winds will likely come from the west-northwest at 15-25 mph. We could see gusts near 30-35 mph. It is very possible we could be under a wind advisory with wind speeds this high. With a saturated ground, it won’t surprise me if a few trees fall due to the gusty winds. We could see minor power outages tomorrow thanks to the windy conditions.
SUNDAY: Winds are expected to calm down by Sunday as sunshine finally returns. Morning temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 30s. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the mid 50s. It should be a beautiful day for outdoor activities.
NEXT WEEK: We could briefly warm up into the lower 60s Monday as clouds increase ahead of our next rain maker. Scattered showers will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning as another cold front moves through our area. Behind this front, we will turn cold again with lows near 30°F Wednesday morning with highs back into the 50s. We could see additional rain chances by the end of next week on Friday and Saturday.
