Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office offering church safety class

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A church safety class, hosted by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, will be offered next Thursday.
lt will focus on prevention and the steps a church and congregation can take to prevent imminent danger from happening.
The class will be held January 9th at 6:00 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church on Highway 157.
Some of the points that will be discussed are the creation of a church security team, increasing situational awareness, and promoting building security tips.
It is encouraged that two to four members of a church attend that may make up a security team. Church members are also welcome who are just interested in their own personal protection. Carpooling is also encouraged.
“We have had several calls about this class since the recent church attack in White Settlement, Texas. I never thought this was a class that would be needed, how to protect our loved ones while attending church, when I started in law enforcement over 20 years ago. At the sheriffs office our citizens are our top priority and we wanted to again offer this class to the community on what they can do to protect themselves and their family”, said Sheriff Matt Gentry.
The class will be taught by Investigator Trevor Clemmons and Deputy Chad Whaley of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. Both of whom have over 30+ years of law enforcement experience, combined.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshal is offering guidance when on church security. He says there’s no need for a new law allowing churchgoers to defend themselves with guns in places of worship.
“The shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas was a sobering depiction of good vs. evil in our society today. Tragically, that congregation lost two of its members; yet mercifully, Jack Wilson spared the lives of many more. Texas law was recently updated to ensure that individuals like Mr. Wilson do not have to fear the threat of prosecution for carrying a firearm in a church that allows it. Fortunately, Alabama can proudly say that it already offers this same protection. We urge every church in our state to adopt a church security plan that will better ensure the safety of their members during worship,” Marshall said.
To register please email Deputy Bradley Williams at bwilliams@cullmansheriff.org. You may also call 256-734-0342 if you have any questions.
Please email your name and how many are attending in your group.
Citizens do not have to register but it is encouraged as it gives deputies a good idea as to the number of participants attending the class.
