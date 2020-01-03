Could Birmingham get its own NYE ‘Ball Drop’?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Could Birmingham have its own New Year’s Eve celebration starting December 31, 2020?
City council president William Parker says he’s exploring the possibilities.
Parker would like to see some sort of event at Legion Field, possibly a major concert and fireworks show.
He adds this would be a great way to usher in 2021, the year Birmingham hosts the World Games, and bring in folks from out of town.
“We have to make sure we attract visitors here and tourists and having a New Year’s Eve celebrations will do that. So, we have to be able to compete with the city of Mobile, obviously New York City, but we have to be able to compete in those spaces, and that’s what we intend to do starting later this year,” said Parker.
The council is asking for public input about the celebration. If you have ideas for the event you can send them to nyemagiccity@gmail.com
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.