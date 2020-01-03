Cottondale woman hit by bullet fired during New Year’s gunfire

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County woman started the New Year with a bullet hitting her in the back.
Helen Snipes called what happened to her frightening. It was just after midnight New Year’s Day when Snipes said she heard people shooting guns near her neighborhood. Then seconds later she felt a sharp pain.
In the bathroom of her Cottondale mobile home, Snipes pointed up to the ceiling and pointed out a small hole. The bullet had come through the roof.
Eventually she found the bullet laying on the floor.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics were called to her home in the 6000 block of Old Birmingham Highway. She suffered a bruise on her back, but was otherwise uninjured.
Snipes described the pain of being hit by a bullet.
“Something hit me really hard in my back area and threw me to the floor. And I got up off the floor and looked up. I didn’t see anything at first. And the second time I looked up and saw the bullet hole,” she said.
No arrests have been made yet.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.