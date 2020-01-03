Community members and developer work to find middle ground for Smith Farms Property

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - What does future development look like for the Smith Farm property in Hoover?
That’s what Bluff Park community members and a developer sat down Thursday night in attempt to flush out.
About 50 community members attended the meeting and a dozen or so voiced concerns to the developer. Hoover’s planning and zoning committee put off a vote last month to rezone a portion of the Smith Farm property for residential use because of conflicts between developer Lance Kitchens and the community.
Kitchens is zoned to build at least 36 homes values between $500,000-$700,000, but he wants to be able to build more. On Thursday, he addressed concerns about traffic, noting a study concluded neighboring Savoy Street could handle more cars and that during peak drive hours roughly 40-50 vehicles would be added.
Community members asked Kitchens to consider adjusting the lot size to better fit with the landscape of Bluff Park.
“I think that’s what people are voicing their opinion on. If you can mesh into our neighborhood a little bit better, having some larger lots and some smaller lots, maybe not quite as many homes. Maybe backing it from 50 to 40 or whatever that sweet spot may be. Diversifying the lot size may help fix some of the worries some of the residents have,” said Bluff Park resident Harold Collins.
Community members also asked the developer to weigh the potential impact to the school system as he decides how many homes could be built.
“I want to do something that will appreciate the neighborhood. I feel the homes that will be built will raise the values of the existing properties around it and this will be an asset to the overall neighborhood,” said Kitchens.
The planning and zoning committee has a work session next week before their committee meeting where a vote is expected.
