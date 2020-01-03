Female body found in shallow grave behind Hueytown home

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer District Attorney Lynneice Washington confirms a female body was found in a shallow gave behind a Hueytown home Friday.
The body is in tact and has not been identified. It has been taken to the coroner’s office.
Washington says the female body was found wrapped in cloth in the backyard of a home on Chapel Drive. Washington said the body could not be seen. She said the scene was “very muddy, very nasty.”
Jefferson County Chief Deputy David Agee said this is a death investigation.
Friday’s finding follows a search on Chapel Drive that started Thursday afternoon. Authorities also had a scene Thursday afternoon nearby on Pinewood Avenue. The scene on Chapel Drive resumed Friday morning just after 8 a.m.
