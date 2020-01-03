Backlog of toxic Superfund clean-ups grows under Trump

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2018, file photo, water contaminated with arsenic, lead and zinc flows from a pipe out of the Lee Mountain mine and into a holding pond near Rimini, Mont. An appeals court Friday, July 19, 2019, has sided with the Trump administration after it dropped a proposal that would have required mining companies to prove they have the wherewithal to clean up future pollution. (Source: (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)/AP)