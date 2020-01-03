8 Auburn to begin SEC play on the road vs. Mississippi State

“We want to make history. With our victory over Lipscomb on Sunday, we locked down that our record in the non-conference of 46-5 since the 2016-17 season is the best in the league. That’s something to hold your hat on. To me, it means something. We’ve won 24 of our last 25 games. That’s historic. We want to try to build on it if we possibly can,” Pearl added.