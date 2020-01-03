Alabama man accused of having loaded gun at DC-area airport

WASHINGTON - An Alabama man is accused of trying to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
WTOP-FM reports the .380 caliber handgun loaded with six rounds was found in the man’s carry-on bag on New Year’s Day.
A Transportation Security Administration statement says the gun was confiscated and the man questioned.
Airport police cited him with a weapons charge. The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released.
The TSA says 14 firearms were discovered at the Arlington airport in 2019.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)