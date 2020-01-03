Alabama continues to see significant flu activity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says most of the state is seeing significant flu activity.
The state health department says 1 in 11 individuals are visiting their doctors with flu like illnesses.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nationwide, activity is being caused mostly by Influenza B. The CDC adds that is unusual for this time of year.
“The flu shot does seem to be effective this year. However, if you have been affected with flu type B, you can still get flu type A. So, if you've not had the flu shot this year, we strongly encourage you to come on in and get the flu shot,” said Dr. Stephen Russell, UAB.
So far, there have been three deaths in Alabama related to the flu.
