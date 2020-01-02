Two fatalities after New Year’s Day shootings in West Al

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead after seperate shooting incidents in West Al on New Year’s Day.
One shooting occurred on South Scottsville Rd in Brent Wednesday afternoon. According to Brent Police Chief Terry Nichols, 28-year-old Rodrecus Darell Moore was shot and killed sometime after 4:00 p.m. One suspect is in custody.
Another shooting took the life of a 49-year-old woman. Lakeview Police responded to a shooting around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 21000 block of Tammie Dr. The victim appeared to have been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. TVCU responded and are currently working the scene and interviewing witnesses.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.