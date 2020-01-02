Tuscaloosa Police seek help identifying armed hotel robber

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police released pictures Tuesday of the person likely responsible for armed robberies at hotels in Tuscaloosa and Northport.
“The same individual possibly robbed a hotel over there. So because so many were happening, same type thing, same type of robbery, same type of individual with a handgun. That was a real big concern to us,” explained Capt. Brad Mason.
Investigators believe this person robbed two hotels at gunpoint in Tuscaloosa and one in Northport between August 24th and December 15th. Each time they entered the business with a gun, demanded money and left with cash. One local hotel owner called the crimes a big concern for people in his line of work.
“Well it’s a bad thing. We don’t want nobody robbing anybody. So you kind of wish that thing didn’t happen. But it does, unfortunately it does. We spend a lot of time training our team and trying to make sure we do everything we can to keep our guests and team members safe,” said Toby Wilson, President of Wilson Hospitality.
Authorities worry about someone getting hurt if the suspect isn’t caught.
“Anytime a robbery occurs and the person is armed with a handgun, that’s always a concern, cause it doesn’t take much for that person to pull the trigger. That becomes a lot more serious.”
Anyone with information on the crimes or who may be involved can call Tuscaloosa Police or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.