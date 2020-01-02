Tuscaloosa DA wants stiffer penalties for stealing guns

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa and Alabama state authorities are concerned that the penalties for stealing and trafficking guns aren’t as serious as they should be.
“It’s a problem. There is virtually no distinction within the state system, for the theft of guns or burglary of guns as compared to any other theft or burglary,” Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb said.
Webb called for more serious penalties against people who steal guns and try to sell them. He made the comments last week during a press conference about the recovery of several guns that were stolen from two Tuscaloosa gun shops.
“I hate bad guys with guns. And that’s the only purpose that they want these. Every one of these would have wound up here on the street being used against the good people in our community through violence,” Webb continued.
Federal and state law enforcement fear stolen guns ending up in the hands of criminals.
“Selling them, this is not like diamonds in Antwerp. You don’t need a fence. You can sell guns any place in Alabama immediately,” David Hyche, ATF Assistant Special Agent said.
Stolen guns were used to kill five of the six Alabama officers who died in the line of duty uin 2019.
The district attorney also pointed out that there’s no specific state law dealing with the distribution of stolen firearms or a mandatory punishment that can be handed down relating to the theft or misuse of firearms.
“Until state legislators are serious about this and look differently at violent crime, we are not using all the tools in the toolbox to create the disincentive for this sort of thing from happening,” Webb concluded.
