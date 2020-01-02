New Year’s Eve gunfire injures Tuscaloosa Co. woman in her home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was injured inside her home just after midnight Wednesday morning, after being struck by a bullet fired in celebration of the New Year.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s office responded to a call of shots fired into an occupied dwelling at home on Old Birmingham Hwy in Cottondale.
The victim, a 59-year-old woman, told authorities that while in her home, a bullet came through the roof and grazed the back of her shoulder. She reported hearing several gunshots shortly before the she was injured.
According to the sheriff’s office, the gunshots appear to have been celebratory gunfire for New Year’s Eve.
The woman was not seriously injured, but the Tuscaloosa sheriff says the shooter could face felony charges.
“Bullets shot into the air come down at a velocity that can, as in this case, penetrate a roof and cause injury or death. Thankfully in this situation, there were only minor injuries. This type of behavior will not be tolerated and, if the investigation reveals who the shooter is, they may face criminal charges,” said Sheriff Ron Abernathy.
