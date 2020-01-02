Authorities in Tuscaloosa Co. continue searching for suspect in New Year’s Day homicide

LAKEVIEW, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a New Year’s Day homicide.
A murder warrant has been issued for 57-year-old Carl Evans Boyd for the shooting death of 49-year-old Carla Fluker Mack.
Boyd was last seen driving a 2015 blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with an Alabama tag reading LBA028. He is 5-foot-7, 215 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark gray and black block-pattered shirt and pants, black sunglasses and a black Army hat. Authorities say Boyd could be armed.
The Lakeview Police Department received a call Wednesday at 5 p.m. of a shooting in the 21000 block of Tammie Drive. Arriving officers located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting happened at the victim’s home.
Authorities say the victim and suspect were in a relationship but the victim recently broke up with the suspect. Witnesses say the suspect arrived at the home shortly before 5 p.m. and went into the victim’s bedroom. Witnesses say they heard a commotion and saw the suspect leave.
Investigators are asking that if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Boyd, please call 911.
