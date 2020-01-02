Trees and power lines close part of Acton Road in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Wet weather causing a big mess across north central Alabama Wednesday.
Acton Road in Jefferson County was blocked and closed at Alta Vista Circle around 4:00 p.m.
Asst. Fire Chief Michael Bartlett of Rocky Ridge Fire District said a tree fell and knocked power lines down. The pole fell all the way across Acton Road.
The accident originally involved a vehicle, but thankfully no injuries were reported.
It was going to take crews a couple of hours to get the mess cleaned up.
Altadena Road is the alternate route. It runs parallel to Acton Road.
