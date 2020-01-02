Now that’s a tasty burger

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What's the best burger in Alabama?
According to Birmingham Business Journal a travel publication recently ranked the top burgers in America state-by-state.
Big 7 Travel named the 25 Best Burgers in Alabama.
While the No. 1 spot went to Farm Burger, which is in Huntsville, the chain was in Birmingham before closing.
Here are the top burgers from the metro area:
No. 2: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint – Birmingham
No. 3. Chubbfathers – Alabaster (which also took the top spot on the state-by-state ranking)
No. 5. Marre & Allen Bar + Kitchen – Birmingham
No. 7. Paramount – Birmingham
No. 8. Chez Fonfon – Birmingham
No. 11. Golden Rule BBQ – Helena
No. 12. John’s City Diner – Birmingham
No. 14. Mudtown Eat & Drink – Birmingham
No. 17. Hotbox – Birmingham
No. 19. J & J Groceries – Bessemer
No. 23. Baha Burger – Hoover
No. 24. Saw’s Soul Kitchen – Birmingham
No. 25. Milo’s Hamburgers – Many cities
