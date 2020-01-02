Multi-vehicle crash on I-65 in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police, Pelham Fire and Hoover Police are working a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 North at the Valleydale Road exit.
We don’t know about injuries in this.
Traffic is being allowed to pass via the inside emergency lane.
Drivers can detour by taking exit 246 to Hwy 31 North.
Take Valleydale Road to re-enter I-65 North just north of the crash site.
As we reported Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for driving issues and the possibility of flooding.
