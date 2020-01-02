TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It's moving day for Tuscaloosa police, but they'll also be getting some needed repairs to their headquarters.
On January 6 the Tuscaloosa Police Department will be moving to its temporary location at 2501 E Hargrove Rd (the old Oakhill School at the entrance to Bowers Park).
The Police Department will be at this location for approximately two years or until the completion of needed renovations and repairs.
Police Administration, Records, Traffic Divisions and the Investigative Divisions will be housed at this new location.
The Records Division will be closed from January 6-8 and will reopen on January 9 at 8:00 am, at the new location.
The Police Department will continue to function and respond to calls during the move.
