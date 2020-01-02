More details released in lawsuit over fire station in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve been reporting on one fire station in Birmingham for months. We know a Birmingham firefighter who works in the building is suing the city and mayor saying the building has made him sick.
Birmingham firefighter Michael Horsley says asbestos, mold and other issues at Fire Station 27 made him sick. He is now suing the city and Mayor Randall Woodfin.
The federal lawsuit claims Horsley and other current and former Birmingham fire employees have been forced to work in dangerous conditions at the east Birmingham fire station.
"We’ve got safety reports dating back to 2009 where they’ve been complaining about these sick buildings and nothing’s been done,” Scott Moro, Horsley’s attorney, said.
Moro says questions about safety have not been answered.
“Nothing has changed. The fire station still has firefighters in it,” Moro said.
The lawsuit says when Horsley went back to work at Station 27, he started suffering from sinus infections, chest congestion, dry cough, increased blood pressure and chest palpitations.
The station has been closed since the summer because of health concerns, but the city says those problems have been fixed and the station is back open and safe for employees. Moro, however, still isn’t buying it.
"I don’t know what happens to politicians or people that make decisions, but it seems like its about budgeting and money when it shouldn’t be. It should be about first responders and their safety and their lives and their family’s lives,” Moro said.
Moro says he’s planning on serving the lawsuit to the city this week.
Right now, the city isn't commenting on the lawsuit only referring us to past statements. One of which said that safety is top priority and that repairs and upgrades have been completed over the last few months at that fire station.
The lawsuit asks for compensatory damages, including but not limited to an award for mental anguish and emotional distress; plaintiff costs and expenses, including an award of reasonable attorney's fees; and, award such other relief as may be appropriate.
The city provided this list of work that has been completed at the station:
1. Ductwork sealed (rooftop only) and touch up painting to address roof leak
2. Replaced rough or damaged ceiling tiles
3. Remediated Asbestos flooring and put back new tile flooring
4. Remediated duct tape
5. Removed window at bay area and enclosed by constructing a wall between bay and kitchen
6. Patched/painted near locker room area and performed some general cleaning
7. Installed GFIC outlet in kitchen area
8. Professional duct cleaning
9. No smoke filter installed on two vehicles (Further exhaust testing from vehicle will be conducted.)
