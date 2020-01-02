FIRST ALERT: Threat for flooding & strong storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! Today is going to be very wet as moisture surges in from the south. You will definitely need the umbrella and rain boots before you step outside. Radar is showing widespread showers moving through Central Alabama this morning. We will likely see continuous light to moderate rainfall during the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures are starting off in the 40s, so you will definitely need to grab a jacket. Temperatures are expected to slowly warm throughout the day as warm air tries to move northwards. Our high temperatures may end up occurring after sunset this evening as highs climb into the low to mid-60s. It is very likely we could see heavy rain and perhaps a few strong storms this evening. Please be careful if you have to drive today. Slow down, always have your low beams on, and monitor the forecast as it changes. Never drive through a flooded area.
FLOOD WATCH: A flood watch has been issued for parts of Central Alabama including the following counties: Blount, Jefferson, St. Clair, Walker, Cherokee, Etowah, Marion, Winston, Fayette, Greene, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties. The watch begins today and continue through Friday evening. Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches will be possible during this time frame. Some locations could see rainfall totals greater than five inches. If you live near areas that have flooded in the past, we strongly urge you to keep an eye on the changing forecasts.
IMPACTS THURSDAY: Along with the continuous rainfall today, we will also have to watch out for the small chance to see flash flooding. Heavy rainfall falling over the same areas in a short period of time could result in flash flooding. Remember that if a flash flood warning has been issued, you will need to take it seriously. Never drive through flooded roads. The road could be washed out beneath the water. You may also underestimate the depth of the water. Remember to turn around, don’t drown. Areas not included in the flood watch will still be able to record 1-3 inches of rain through Friday.
SEVERE POTENTIAL: The latest models are hinting at a narrow area of some unstable air moving into west Alabama this evening. Areas like Tuscaloosa, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Lamar, Chilton, Jefferson, Shelby, Walker, and Fayette counties will have the small potential to see strong storms later today. Main concern will be gusty winds and the potential for a brief tornado. The threat is low, but it is not zero. With so many potential hazards today, we strongly urge you to download our WBRC First Alert Weather app for updates and critical warnings. Always have multiple ways to receive warnings.
BIRMINGHAM BOWL: If you plan on attending the Birmingham Bowl game held at Legion Field this afternoon, you will definitely want to grab a poncho. You will also need to have ways to receive weather updates in case warnings are issued. I am not expecting a lot of lightning today, but there’s a chance we could see some lightning towards the end of the game. Weather delays will be possible. Plan accordingly, and try to be safe.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers will likely continue throughout the day with highs in the lower 60s. A cold front will finally move through Friday evening lowering our rain chances and cooling us down. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 40s Saturday morning.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday will give us a chance for a few light showers and sprinkles during the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will struggle to warm into the lower 50s with very breezy conditions. There’s a small chance we could see a mixture of sleet and snow flurries fall in North Alabama Saturday, but surface temperatures will remain well above freezing. No impacts expected. Sunday will start off cold with lows in the lower 30s. We should see plenty of sunshine Sunday with highs in the mid-50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll trend dry next Monday, but our next rain chance might move in Tuesday. High temperatures are trending near average early next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for critical weather information today.
Try to have a safe and dry Thursday.
