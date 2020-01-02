FIRST ALERT: Threat for flooding & strong storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! Today is going to be very wet as moisture surges in from the south. You will definitely need the umbrella and rain boots before you step outside. Radar is showing widespread showers moving through Central Alabama this morning. We will likely see continuous light to moderate rainfall during the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures are starting off in the 40s, so you will definitely need to grab a jacket. Temperatures are expected to slowly warm throughout the day as warm air tries to move northwards. Our high temperatures may end up occurring after sunset this evening as highs climb into the low to mid-60s. It is very likely we could see heavy rain and perhaps a few strong storms this evening. Please be careful if you have to drive today. Slow down, always have your low beams on, and monitor the forecast as it changes. Never drive through a flooded area.