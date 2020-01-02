Deputies searching for man who held five people against their will at gunpoint and made them remove clothing

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies are looking for the man they say was involved with holding five people against their will.
On Thursday, January 2, at 10:19a.m., a woman called 911 to report she had been held against her will at a house in the 6700 block of Terrace Court in Fairfield.
Jefferson County detectives responded to the scene and determined there were five people held against their will from approximately 6:00p.m. on Wednesday January 1, until the man released them at daybreak January 2.
The victims said the man held them at gunpoint, forced them to remove their clothing and then handcuffed some of them together.
The man is a relative of one of the people who was held hostage.
Investigators say the man may have been angry with members of the household for financial reasons.
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Aritonio Lawrence Bell.
If anyone knows where he is call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.
