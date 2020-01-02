Brookside PD experience significant growth by tackling tough crime

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Brookside Police Department isn’t new but the recent change from being part-time to full-time has been something that’s caused a noticeable difference.
“We’re so proud of them. Our police department is number one. They have turned our city around,” said Mike Bryan with the Brookside City Council.
Brookside city leaders voted to expand the department about a year and a half ago to keep neighbors safer. For more than 50 years it was a part-time department.
“Part-time officers would be deployed at various times throughout the day or night. It wasn’t a consistent 24 hours a day coverage,” said Chief Mike Jones.
It’s a full-time operation now.
“This past year, we’ve been successful in building a full-time communication center, full-time jail, added additional patrol personnel, added police units and equipment,” said Chief Jones.
The chief won’t say exactly how many officers they’ve added, but he says it’s enough to put a major dent in the drug issues they’ve faced for years.
“Last year alone we were having an average of 8-12 overdoses per month,” said Chief Jones. “As of August of this year, I think we’ve only had 6 or 7, so that in itself is showing officers on the street and the officers that are applying their tactics are doing a fantastic job and we are making a difference.”
The chief says if the department hadn’t expanded, they wouldn’t have had the resources to handle something like this week’s kidnapping case.
“None of us can tell you what would have happened or what could have happened, but I can assure you this, the investment the city has made into public safety and law enforcement has more than paid off by the safety of the community,” said Chief Jones.
“Brookside is not the place to come to sell your drugs or do your crime,” said Councilman Bryan.
The department has been heavily funded through state and federal grants.
The chief says they plan to continue to build on the growth of the entire department, but specifically look at expanding its community service and community relations division.
