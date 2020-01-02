Birmingham man feeds community every New Year’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You don’t need smell-o-vision to imagine what Glenn Hampton’s kitchen smells like.
“Yeah, we also got the greens here, you gotta have the greens. And you got the black-eyed-peas right here," says Hampton.
A traditional southern meal, planned and cooked by Hampton every New Year’s Day for the community in the shadow of Legion Field.
“A lot of people don’t have nothing to eat on the first day of the year. And then me and my family, sisters and brothers, we all get together and put on a meal together to feed everyone,” says Hampton.
According to his sister, Hampton has had this “giving” nature since childhood, starting with helping out their mother.
“She couldn’t always come through for Christmas holidays. And I remember Glenn used to go out there and hustle for his sisters and bought us Christmas when our mother couldn’t,” says Barbara Hampton.
Hampton has been going strong for at least 18 years now.
“Since I’ve been doing it, I could never stop! I been doing it, doing it and doing it!”
Glenn says he’s been on hard times himself. But now, surrounded by family and friends, he makes sure what he gives is passed on.
“Sometimes you just got to lift that person up. And what I do, when I give that person a dollar, and I say, I’m going to tell you something, when you get on your feet, if that person need a dollar, you give him one. And that goes a long way,” says Hampton.
A house now filled with laughter and love, where all know they are welcome.
“I like to see the smile and the look and the joy on their face. It’s a new year!”
Hampton says he gets between 40 and 50 people coming to eat. Hampton also collects money to buy backpacks and supplies for area students in the fall.
