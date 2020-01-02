Anniston council wants to give bonuses for city workers to attract business

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Anniston city council member wants the city hall staff to become business recruiters.
It's called Business Incentive for Growth, or BIG.
Council member David Reddick says he wants city workers to get bonuses if they attract new businesses to Anniston. He says each worker who brings in a business will mentor the business through the steps of applying for a business license, permits, code enforcement, and other steps needed to do business in Anniston.
“We have city employees incentivized to help promote the growth of our city,” Reddick says.
He says the size of the bonus will depend on the size of the business, and could be up to $1,000.
The one-time incentives would be given out twice a year, in July and December. If the annual receipts of the business are $249,999 or less, the person will receive a one time bonus of $250. Between $250,000 and $499,999, the person gets $500. Over $500,000, the person will receive $1,000.
Reddick says the idea has taken off in San Antonio, Texas, and says a city with a strong staff will be a stronger city.
“What that will create is a type of atmosphere where, the better our city does, the better our employees will do. I think our employees ought to be incentivized for helping grow this city,” Reddick says.
The business must survive at least three months or the incentive would be rescinded, Reddick says.
Once a business decides to locate in Anniston, they would be paired with a volunteer unless the business' executives request a specific employee by name.
Reddick says his idea will be discussed next Tuesday, January 7, at the council’s next work session.
