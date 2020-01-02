Alabama ‘proves’ itself in win over Michigan in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide believe they had a lot to prove Wednesday afternoon in their 35-16 win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando after missing out on the College Football Playoff for the first time since it was created.
“Half of the LSU game and at Auburn, we didn’t play to the standard and to the expectation that I would like and I think the players realized that. I think they wanted to prove that this is the culture that was established for many years here by a number of good players and I think they have a lot of pride in that and I think they wanted to come out today and prove that this is what Alabama football, the culture of Alabama football, is all about,” said Nick Saban.
The win gives Alabama their ninth straight 11-win season.
