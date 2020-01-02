Alabama ‘proves’ itself in win over Michigan in Citrus Bowl

“Half of the LSU game and at Auburn, we didn’t play to the standard and to the expectation that I would like and I think the players realized that. I think they wanted to prove that this is the culture that was established for many years here by a number of good players and I think they have a lot of pride in that and I think they wanted to come out today and prove that this is what Alabama football, the culture of Alabama football, is all about,” said Nick Saban.