Tips for staying safe on New Year’s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are heading out on New Year’s Eve, be sure you are careful and mindful of your surroundings.
When walking to and from your car, don’t walk alone. There is strength in numbers.
“If there is more than one person, that’s more than one person they have to focus on. And that’s what we really stress in all of our training is there is safety in numbers and trust your instincts. Very rarely are your instincts wrong,” said Scott Recchio, a retired US Marshal and current instructor with Central Alabama Firearms Training.
Also, remember if something doesn’t seem right, it most likely is not.
“Focus on the things that are out of place. There are certain things you may want to look for. You see someone lurking around a car, that’s probably not right,” said Recchio.
